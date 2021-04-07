Brazil COVID-19 Update: Mutant virus wreaks havoc, 4,195 people died in 24 hrs

Apr 07, 2021, 01.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Brazil nearly about 4,195 people have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and this is the highest single day death that has been reported from the country.
