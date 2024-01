A unique conversational show that brings the top leaders across all industries, sharing their insights on different agendas, right at the center of WION's headquarters, a joint initiative with DMAasia. This week on TRAILBLAZERS Gulbahar Taurani, MD & India CEO, Versuni Yatnesh Pandey, VP marketing, greenply industries Abhinav Upadhyay, CMO, Collegedekho Ashish Tiwari, CMO, Home Credit India