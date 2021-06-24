Bottles to bricks: Lego finds the right fit with recycled plastic

Jun 24, 2021
Lego expects to begin selling toy building bricks made from recycled plastic bottles in 18 to 24 months, having found a suitable green alternative to oil-based plastic, the Danish toymaker said on Wednesday (June 23).
