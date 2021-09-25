Both bilateral and QUAD meet laid focus on counter terrorism: Harsh Shringla

Sep 25, 2021, 09:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
'On both joint statements of bilateral meets or QUAD, there is a strong emphasis by all on the issue of counter terrorism, it's one of the most critical topic that both India and US are considering,' says Harsh Shringla.
