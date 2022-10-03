Bosnia Elections 2022: Moderate Bosniak candidate leads in race for Presidency

Published: Oct 03, 2022, 02:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Bosnia, as per the Presidential and Parliamentary polls held on Sunday, Moderate Bosniak candidate Denis Becirevic is leading in the run-up for the seat on Bosnia's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency.
