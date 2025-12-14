LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bondi beach shooting: Reports say one suspected shooter had been shot by police

Bondi beach shooting: Reports say one suspected shooter had been shot by police

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 15:49 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 15:49 IST
Bondi beach shooting: Reports say one suspected shooter had been shot by police
Several people were injured after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, police said.

Trending Topics

trending videos