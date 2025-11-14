LOGIN
Bollywood Icon Kamini Kaushal Passes Away at 98

Published: Nov 14, 2025, 23:53 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 23:53 IST
Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal has passed away at the age of 98. Known for her iconic roles in Indian cinema, she leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable performances.

