Bollywood honours Guru Dutt at Pyaasa restored premiere | A timeless legacy reborn

Bollywood's biggest names gathered to celebrate the restored version of Guru Dutt’s iconic film Pyaasa. The premiere paid tribute to the legendary filmmaker's artistic genius, timeless storytelling, and lasting impact on Indian cinema. The event reignited interest in classic cinema, introducing Pyaasa to a new generation of viewers in its fully restored glory.