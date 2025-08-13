/Bolivia's race for presidency is dominated by two right-wing heavyweights

For the first time in nearly two decades, Bolivia could elect a right-wing president — and his name is Samuel Doria Medina. A multimillionaire businessman and political veteran, Doria Medina is finally within reach of the presidency after years of failed bids. With Bolivia facing its worst economic crisis in over 30 years, he’s capturing public frustration over fuel shortages, inflation, and the collapse of the MAS party, once led by Evo Morales.