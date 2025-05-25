LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 25, 2025, 12:32 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 12:32 IST
Boeing agrees to $1.1 bn settlement in 737 Max criminal probe
Videos May 25, 2025, 12:32 IST

The Justice Department announced a preliminary 1.1 billion dollar settlement with Boeing to resolve a criminal investigation into the deadly 737 MAX crashes.

