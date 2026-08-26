/Boat carrying 18 labourers capsizes in Ganges, 6 missing after dramatic escape

A boat carrying 18 labourers capsized in the Ganges River near Naugachia in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, triggering a major rescue operation. Dramatic visuals showed workers jumping into the river as the vessel began to sink. Officials said 12 labourers managed to swim to safety, while six remain missing. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with divers and local authorities, have been deployed to search for the missing workers. The labourers were reportedly involved in embankment-related work when the accident occurred.