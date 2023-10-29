BLS International | Episode 8 | Billion Dollar Idea

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
In WION's "Billion Dollar Idea" show, we cover the business featured as one of "Fortune India's Next 500 companies." BLS International is one of the top two companies in the world providing technology-enabled services to governments and citizens. Let's join Jasper Reid, who unravels how Shikhar Aggarwal, the joint managing director of the business, has maintained an unblemished record for being an industry leader in areas including visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services. Watch Aggarwal speak about how his business offers citizen services to the state and provincial governments.

