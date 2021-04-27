Blooming peach garden becomes central stage for costumed ball in Crimea

Apr 27, 2021, 04:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Blooming peach gardens near Ternovka village on the Southern coast of Crimea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, became an excellent backdrop for a costume ball held here for the first time on Saturday (April 24).
