Blinken's fifth West Asia visit: Talks with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel lined up
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: The US is actively pursuing a second hostage deal as well as humanitarian assistance to Gaza. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to West Asia again on his new crisis tour of the region. Blinken seeks to push forward a proposal to halt the devastating conflict in return for the release of hostages. Watch to know more!