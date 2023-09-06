Blinken visits Ukraine: As counteroffensive in Ukraine continues, Blinken announces aid for Kyiv

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Kyiv, Ukraine. His visit comes as yet another gesture of support for Ukraine from Washington DC, according to the US Department, Blinken is likely to announce aid for Kyiv.

