Blinken praises 'unified support' for Ukraine in meeting with OSCE's Schmid

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: In a meeting held on July 24, 2023, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) for its resilience and dedication in the face of obstructionism from Russia. Speaking alongside OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid in Washington, D.C., Blinken emphasized the crucial role of the OSCE in continuing its work and missions despite challenges posed by Russia.