Black-listed Zakir Naik refuged by Malaysia, spotted at Malaysia summit

Dec 21, 2019, 09.50 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Black-listed Zakir Naik refuged by Malaysia. He was spotted at Malaysia summit and shook hand with Malaysian PM Mahathir Bin Mohamad as well. Zakir Naik is basically blacklisted for his hate speeches. #ZakirNaik #HateSpeeches #Malaysia