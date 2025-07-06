/Black-clad devotees mark Ashoura in Iraq, devotees perform ancient rituals at Karbala shrines

LOGIN
Jul 06, 2025
Black-clad devotees gathered in Iraq to mark Ashoura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain through ancient rituals at the revered shrines of Karbala.

