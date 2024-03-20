BJP’s Tamil Nadu Game Plan | Can NDA score a win in 2024 after an epic defeat in 2019?

The BJP has finalised its alliance with the (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The INDIA bloc is also ready with with heavyweights Congress and DMK who had near perfect records in Tamil Nadu back in 2019.Tamil Nadu is one of the states where BJP scored a duck in 2019. Has the BJP and NDA done enough to counter the mighty INDIA bloc in 2024? How important is it for the BJP to win in T.N. if they want to reach that 370-400 range? Watch this insightful conversation between WION’s Shivan Chanana and Senior Journalist R K Upadhyay from Bengaluru.