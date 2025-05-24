/BJP government completes 100 days in West Bengal

Published: Aug 18, 2026, 24:31 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 24:31 IST
The BJP government in West Bengal has completed its first 100 days in office, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administration highlighting what it calls an unprecedented pace of governance and delivery. The government says it has focused on welfare schemes, infrastructure, law and order, and administrative reforms during its opening months. Supporters hail the progress, while critics continue to scrutinize the government's performance.