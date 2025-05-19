LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
May 19, 2025
Bitcoins surges new highs, hits $106,000 before scaling back
Videos May 19, 2025, 18:34 IST

Bitcoins surges new highs, hits $106,000 before scaling back

Bitcoin has hit its all time high $106,000 recently posting its highest weekly closure ever and pushing the market capitalization of the world's leading cryptocurrency.

