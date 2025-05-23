Bitcoin surges to new highs after $110,000

For Bitcoin, the age-old investment mantra of 'hold in May and stay' has been thrown out of the window. Bitcoin breached a new all-time high, surging past $110,000 on Thursday. The OG token was last changing hands closer to $111,000, surging more than 2.5%. The narratives supporting the crypto token are widely known. The real question now is whether risk-on or risk-off sentiment is boosting Bitcoin.