Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time

Jan 08, 2021, 11.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Bitcoin fell more than 5% on Friday, a day after topping $40,000 for the first time. The world's most popular digital currency slid to as low as $36,618.36 on Bitstamp exchange, after reaching an all-time high of $40,402.46 in the previous session.
