Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 12:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 12:45 IST
Bitcoin hits new record high, surges 39% in 3 months

Bitcoin has reached a new record high, breaching $116,000 and posting a 21.3% yearly gain. The cryptocurrency's surge has been impressive, with a 39% increase in recent months.

