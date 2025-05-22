Bitcoin Hits A New Record High, Soars Over $109,000 Despite Wide Gyrations

The crypto industry cheered the progress on 'historic' stable coin legislation as the senate advances 'the genius act.' Bitcoin options traders are setting their sights on much higher prices while the OG token breached its previous all-time high of over 109,000 dollars. In this next report, we decode the bill and what it means for the crypto industry. Take a look...