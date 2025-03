The Bureau of Indian Standards is taking action on leading e-commerce platforms to curb the distribution of unsafe products. The search and seizure of products were carried out at multiple warehouses of platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, across the cities of Lucknow, Gurgaon, and Delhi. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, BIS initiated legal action under the BIS Act 2016, and offenders found selling unsafe products will face penalties ranging from 2 lakhs to 10 times the product's value, and imprisonment of up to 2 years. Watch in for more details!