The BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey has said that the summit of the grouping will take place on 4th April in Bangkok. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal on the sidelines of Indian Ocean Conference, he said "Schedule has been finalized. It will have its own declaration, Bangkok declaration will be adopted, number of MoUs will be signed. We might adopt declaration on maritime transport corridor'. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organization that brings together countries from South and Southeast Asia to foster regional cooperation. India has been actively pushing for BIMSTEC as an alternative platform to SAARC, focusing on its eastern neighborhood. Initiatives like the BIMSTEC Master Plan for Transport Connectivity have been launched to enhance regional integration. SAARC remains defunct due to Pakistan's support to cross border terrorism in the region.