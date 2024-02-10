BIMSTEC focus on Connectivity; Thai govt to host summit this year, says Secretary General Pandey

BIMSTEC secretary general Indra Mani Pandey has pointed to connectivity being one of the key focus areas of the regional grouping. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Pandey said,'master plan for connectivity has been approved by the member states, and we are in the process of establishing mechanisms for its implementation.' He pointed that Thai govt has committed to host the summit this year. He is the first Indian national to hold the position of the BIMSTEC secretary general. He is currently in Perth for Indian Ocean conference.