Bilawal stuns Pakistan with pro-India statement on Hafiz Saeed

In a stunning statement, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan has no objection to extraditing terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India as a “confidence-building measure.” Speaking to Al Jazeera, Bilawal claimed Pakistan was ready to hand over such “individuals of concern” if India showed willingness to cooperate. His remarks sparked outrage back home, with Hafiz Saeed’s son, Talha Saeed, calling his comments disgraceful for Pakistan.