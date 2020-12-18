LIVE TV
FOLLOW US ON:
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari slams Imran Khan over Pashtun leader Mohammad Ali Wazir's arrest
Dec 18, 2020, 08.30 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Police arrested Ali Wazir in Islamabad on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him and several leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in Karachi after a recent public meeting by the country`s opposition parties.
