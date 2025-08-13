LOGIN
Bihar voter list row: Supreme Court says Aadhar not proof of Indian citizenship

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 09:20 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 09:20 IST
Bihar Voter List Row: The Supreme Court has clarified that Aadhaar cannot be considered proof of Indian citizenship. Watch to know more on this!

