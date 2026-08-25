/Bihar protests: Student protest erupts in Bihar after Jantar Mantar and Jharkhand

Bihar witnessed dramatic scenes as thousands of students took to the streets over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and government hiring processes. Protesters demanding greater transparency, exam reforms and action against paper leaks broke through police barricades in Patna, prompting authorities to deploy water cannons and detain several demonstrators. Aspirants have raised concerns over recruitment delays, examination irregularities and alleged question-paper leaks, turning the issue into one of the biggest youth protests in the state this year.