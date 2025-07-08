LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Announces 35% Reservation For Women
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 22:00 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 22:00 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Announces 35% Reservation For Women
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 22:00 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Announces 35% Reservation For Women

Bihar has initiated preparations for its upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for November 2025.

Trending Topics

trending videos