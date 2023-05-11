Big win for sustainable fashion | Self-repairing vegan leather

scientists had created fabric out of fungi in Laboratories they used a technique called biofabrication the futuristic material is strong durable and what's best it needs no stitching but the story does not end here either a study from researchers at universities of Newcastle and northumbria in April unraveled very unique observations about this mushroom leather as per the study scientists now claim that clothes made from a fungi based leather can repair itself the fabric has a self-regenerating quality in the root of the fungi called mycelium although scientists are still in the process of perfecting the material for mainstream use.