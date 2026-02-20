/Big Tech Turns Focus To India As AI Growth Hub; Indian Digital Ads Up 22% | WION

Global technology giants are increasingly focusing on India as a major growth hub for artificial intelligence and digital markets. India’s digital advertising market expanded by 22% in 2025, with digital now accounting for a majority of ad spending as the ecosystem shifts toward online platforms. At the India AI Impact Summit, tech leaders highlighted investments and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening AI infrastructure, innovation and market presence in the country. India’s expanding talent base, digital economy and rising consumption make it an attractive destination for AI and Big Tech growth.