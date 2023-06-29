Big setback to Rishi Sunak's govt: Rwanda asylum plan announced unlawful
London's Court of Appeal has ruled that the United Kingdom's government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. Two of the three-judge panel have ruled that Rwanda is not safe. The court agreed that the UK government could not guarantee that Asylum Seekers sent to Rwanda would not be deported to the country from which they were fleeing adding that sending anyone to Rwanda would constitute a breach of Article 3 of the European Convention on human rights