LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Big Relief for Indian Students as Several Stationery Items Become Tax Free

Big Relief for Indian Students as Several Stationery Items Become Tax Free

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 20:26 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 20:26 IST
Big Relief for Indian Students as Several Stationery Items Become Tax Free
In a major relief for students and parents, the GST Council has made several stationery items tax-free. The move aims to reduce the financial burden on education-related expenses.

Trending Topics

trending videos