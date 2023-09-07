Big funding for UK's research programme, Horizon Programme part of post-Brexit deal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given a go-ahead the European Union's flagship Scientific Research Programme as Horizon. This means UK-based scientists and institutions will now be able to apply for research grants for the programme.

