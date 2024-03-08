Biden's Address: US President touches key issues, lashes out at arch rival Trump
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: US President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address to US Congress. Biden started his State of the Union Address with a focus on defending democracy economic recovery and Reproductive Rights but before any of this was brought up he attacked Russian President Putin for the Ukraine war. Biden warned Putin that he will not back down. Watch to know more!