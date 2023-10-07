'Bidenomics' delivering record job growth in US: Report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
In September, the U.S. economy created 336,000 jobs, for a total of nearly 14 million jobs created since President Biden and Vice President Harris took office, including 815,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs – the most ever created in one term.

