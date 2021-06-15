Biden to meet EU leaders: EU-US agree to prolong Airbus-Boeing tariff truce

Jun 15, 2021, 04:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US President Joe Biden is in Brussels and would be attending an EU summit to rebuilt transatlantic relations. European sources said that the EU and US have agreed to prolong a truce in their 17-year Airbus-Boeing row for five years.
