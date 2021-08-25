Biden says 'US on pace' to complete Afghan evacuations by August 31

Aug 25, 2021, 12:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
President Joe Biden has informed G7 leaders that the US mission in Kabul is "on pace" to end by an August 31 pullout deadline. However, Biden also added that completing the evacuation mission by that date depends on the Taliban's cooperation.
