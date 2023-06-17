Biden ends speech with 'God Save the Queen, man!' | Unusual off-the-cuff remark

Joe Biden left Americans scratching their heads with an off-the-cuff remark royally unusual for a US President - god saves the queen, man! No one could immediately tell what he meant, which queen he was referring to, and why he threw in what sounded like the traditional patriotic British cry. Biden had just completed an impassioned speech in Connecticut on getting Congress to toughen gun ownership laws. Uk's queen elizabeth ii, who Biden met, died in September 2022 and was replaced by a king, her son Charles. The pool journalist is responsible for following the president all day on his travels couldn't help. He messaged the worldwide group of outlets receiving pool reports and said, I have no idea why he might have said that. Later, the white house principal deputy press secretary somewhat cleared up the mystery. Olivia Dalton told reporters that Biden had been commenting to someone in the crowd.