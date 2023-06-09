Biden and UK's Sunak sign 'Atlantic Declaration,' pledging agreements on A.I. and critical minerals
The United States and the United Kingdom on Thursday (June 8) struck a fresh strategic pact underlining the "special relationship" to tackle China, Russia, and economic instability. US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak adopted an "Atlantic Declaration" which is aimed at boosting industry ties on defence and renewable energy. The countries have come together in the face of growing competition from China.