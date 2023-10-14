Bhutan's 'the monk and the gun' in oscar race

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Bhutan has submitted 'The Monk and the Gun' for the best international feature film category at the 96th Academy awards. So, what is the film all about and what are the previous films from the Himalayan Kingdom that have made a mark at the Oscars.

