Bhutan: Gelephu City Gets $1 Billion Crypto Boost from Bhutanese King

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 08:34 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 08:34 IST
Bhutan said Wednesday it will invest $1 billion from national cryptocurrency reserves to develop a "Mindfulness City", which it hopes will become an economic hub for the tiny Himalayan nation.

