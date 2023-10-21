Bhumi Pednekar on 'Thank you for coming' at tiff

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
As 'Thank You For Coming' takes over cinemas, Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her film's premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. The actor also talks about modern-day fairytales and her favourite leading ladies from the entertainment among other things.

