Bharat-Lanka Housing project: India to construct 1300 houses in Sri Lanka under

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended the ceremonial launch of the construction of 1300 houses in the country. The houses are being built as part of phase four of the Indian housing project. The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka joined Ranil Wickremesinghe at the event. The houses will be constructed in 45 Plantation Estates across 10 Sri Lankan districts. Under this phase of the project the government of India has committed to construct 10,000 houses for Plantation workers who are Indian origin Tamils.Watch to know more!