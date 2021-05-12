Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN gets nod for phase 2/3 trials on 2-18 years old

May 12, 2021, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As per the official sources, the trial for the vaccine will take place in 525 subjects at different sites, including AIIMS, Patna, AIIMS, Delhi, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.
