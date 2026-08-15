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Beyond the number: the real cost of partition | Frames of Freedom

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 13:46 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 13:46 IST
Nandita Das, who has approached the partition twice, first as an actor in #1947Earth and then as a director in #Manto, opens up about the evolution of partition stories in Indian cinema.

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